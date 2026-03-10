The All India LPG Distributors Federation claims no LPG cylinder shortage, prioritizing domestic supply. Conversely, the Karnataka government reports a severe commercial LPG shortage, urging central intervention amid the West Asia crisis.

LPG Federation Assures No Cylinder Shortage

Executive President, All India LPG Distributors Federation PN Seth, on Tuesday, said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders and the supply of both commercial and domestic cylinders is continuing as usual. Speaking to ANI, Seth said that the domestic sector remains the top priority in terms of supply and distribution.

"There is no shortage, and the supply of commercial and domestic cylinders is going as it used to before. The domestic sector is the top priority. We are meeting with distributors and all stakeholders," he said. Seth further added that discussions are being held with distributors and other stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and address any concerns related to LPG distribution.

Domestic Supply Prioritised, Commercial Halted

On the LPG supply situation, Chandra Prakash, President, All India LPG Distributors Federation, said, "The govt, oil companies, and the distributors are focused on the supply of domestic cylinders. After which, essential commercial services like hospitals will be prioritised. The supply to commercial establishments like restaurants has been temporarily halted."

Karnataka Flags 'Severe' Commercial LPG Crisis

Amid a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday called on the central government to take preemptive steps and provide clarity on how supply will be maintained. He also criticised the central government's stand on the Iran conflict, alleging that India had openly sided with Israel and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urgently requested Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, via a letter to intervene in the severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru. He claimed that disruption in supply following a central directive is forcing restaurants, hotels, and catering services to the brink of temporary closure. Highlighting that a revised order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which he said prioritises domestic LPG, has caused an unintended supply crisis for commercial users.

Supply Fears Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

This comes amid concerns over energy supplies amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)