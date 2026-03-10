43 students (30 boys, 13 girls) in Coimbatore were hospitalised after eating food contaminated by a lizard at a school. The students are reported to be stable. An investigation into the school's hygiene standards has been initiated by the CCMC.

43 students fell ill after eating food contaminated by a lizard at a school. The students, 30 boys and 13 girls, are undergoing treatment at a government hospital and are currently stable.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Commissioner of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), confirmed on Tuesday that 43 students fell ill after consuming food allegedly contaminated by a lizard at a local school. The incident led to a swift emergency response, with 30 boys and 13 girls being rushed to the government hospital for medical attention.

Students Stable and Under Treatment

"Thirty boys and thirteen girls fell ill after eating food contaminated by a lizard and were rushed and admitted to the government hospital. They are currently undergoing intensive treatment," he said.

He added that the students will remain under medical observation until 9 PM and that all of them are currently stable.

"All the students are currently stable and doing well, and treatment is being provided under the supervision of a team of five doctors," Prabhakaran said.

CCMC Launches Investigation, Mandates Hygiene Standards

Following the incident, the CCMC has initiated a formal investigation into the school's catering and hygiene standards. A thorough inspection of the school's kitchen facilities will be conducted.

"Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," Prabhakaran emphasised.

In response to the scare, the CCMC will "very shortly" issue a circular to all schools in the region, mandating strict adherence to safe food handling and preparation practices. (ANI)