CM Chairs Pre-Budget Dialogue for Inclusive Growth

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday underscored the state government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development while chairing a pre-budget dialogue at the NHPC Banbasa Auditorium. The discussions focused on Uttarakhand's overall development roadmap, strengthening a self-reliant economy, and ensuring wider public participation in the budget-making process.

The dialogue was led by Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, Manmohan Mainali, and included public representatives, senior officials, subject experts, and stakeholders from multiple sectors. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said the state budget plays a crucial role in determining Uttarakhand's direction and becomes meaningful only through active citizen participation. He assured that suggestions received during the dialogue would be carefully examined and incorporated into the upcoming budget wherever feasible.

State's Financial Progress and Future Vision

Highlighting the state's financial progress, Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said Uttarakhand's capital outlay has nearly doubled over the last five years, rising from Rs 7,534 crore to Rs 14,765 crore. He added that the state's Gross Domestic Product has grown by nearly 60 per cent, rising from Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 4.74 lakh crore currently, calling it a major economic achievement.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the government's resolve to make Uttarakhand self-reliant in every sector by 2047. "Despite being a small state, Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in financial management across the country. This is a matter of pride for all of us," he said. Emphasising women's safety and sanitation, he announced that the government will work to provide facilities, such as pink toilets, in every village.

Public Suggestions and Path Forward

A wide range of suggestions were presented during the dialogue, including measures to boost rural and urban development, agriculture, horticulture, industry, tourism, women's empowerment, and infrastructure. Dhami said the government is developing policies with the expectations of all sections of society in mind and urged those who have not yet shared their inputs to do so.

Referring to Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee year, the Chief Minister said the state has achieved several milestones and must now move forward with renewed resolve. He expressed confidence that collective and honest efforts would help Uttarakhand reach new heights of development, with every decision reflecting the aspirations of its people. (ANI)