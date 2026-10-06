Uttarakhand has become the sixth fully literate state in India. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the achievement, felicitating neo-literates and crediting the success to the collective efforts of teachers, students, and volunteers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Tuesday to mark Uttarakhand becoming a fully literate state. On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated neo-literates who successfully cleared the examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Uttarakhand: India's Sixth Fully Literate State

The Chief Minister said the achievement was the result of the hard work and collective participation of teachers, students, neo-literates, volunteers and everyone associated with the campaign while congratulating the people of Uttarakhand on the state becoming the sixth fully literate state in the country. He said achieving the goal of full literacy in Uttarakhand, with its challenging geographical terrain and remote areas, reflected the strong determination and collective strength of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand had achieved the distinction of becoming a fully literate state under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Programme. "After Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Uttarakhand has become the sixth fully literate state in the country," he said. He said the achievement would further strengthen the state’s resolve to emerge as a leader in education and other sectors.

Literacy Redefined: More Than Just Reading and Writing

Congratulating the neo-literates, the Chief Minister said they had demonstrated that there is no age limit for learning and that it is never too late to move forward. "Education not only instils confidence in individuals but also opens up new opportunities in their lives," he said.

He said literacy is no longer limited to reading, writing or signing one’s name. "In the changing times, awareness of rights and duties, digital and financial literacy, and life skills are also important components of literacy."

Focus on Quality Education and Development

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to make education more inclusive and modern across the country. He said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to ensure that no person remains deprived of education and an educated person not only transforms their own life but also contributes significantly to the progress of their family, society and nation.

He said the state government was focusing on improving the quality of education as well as the overall development of students. "Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, eligible girl students are being provided financial assistance. Virtual classrooms and a central studio are being established in 500 schools across the state to ensure that students in remote areas also have access to quality education. As many as 189 Atal Utkrisht Schools are being operated in the state. Under the Mukhyamantri Balashray Yojana, free education is being ensured for orphaned children. Work is also underway to develop modern laboratories in 100 schools each at the high school and intermediate levels," CM Dhami said.

A New Beginning: The Path Forward

The Chief Minister said the achievement of full literacy should not be viewed as a destination but as a new beginning. "The focus must now be on taking digital literacy, financial literacy, health awareness and life skills to every citizen. Continuous efforts will be made to ensure that every citizen of the state keeps pace with changing technology and is able to use it to improve their quality of life," he said.

Education Minister on Future Goals

Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said Uttarakhand had achieved the significant milestone of becoming a fully literate state under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He said around 25,000 volunteers had made an important contribution to the success of the campaign. "The state has now set a target of achieving 100 per cent literacy over the next six months".

He said the National Education Policy 2020 has set a national target of increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035, and Uttarakhand is moving rapidly towards achieving this target this year itself. The Education Minister said the state government was committed to ensuring access to education for every child. He added that no school would be closed in a village as long as even a single child in that village is enrolled as a student. (ANI)