Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised the inauguration of the Nitish Setu bridge, calling it a long-awaited achievement for Bihar. PM Modi will visit Vaishali to dedicate the project, which aims to improve connectivity and regional commerce.

Chirag Paswan Hails Inauguration Of Nitish Setu Bridge In Bihar Now

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday expressed happiness over the inauguration of Nitish Setu in Bihar, saying the bridge fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of the region and that his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, would have been overjoyed to see the dream realised. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar and the inauguration of the bridge, Chirag Paswan said it was a momentous occasion for him as the Prime Minister's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency brought a significant gift for the people of the region.

"This is a momentous occasion for me. The Prime Minister’s visit to my Lok Sabha constituency brings a significant gift to the people of this region: the Nitish Setu (bridge)," he said. He further said that the project was a long-standing demand of residents and recalled the efforts made by his late father towards its realisation. "This project was a long-standing demand of the residents, one for which my leader and my father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, had worked tirelessly. As this dream is realised today, I am certain that my father, wherever he may be, would be overjoyed to see this long-held aspiration of the people being fulfilled," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dedicated to the development of Bihar and that several development projects were being inaugurated and dedicated to the nation. "The Prime Minister is dedicated to the development of Bihar. As we reach the one-year mark, the 'Nitish Setu' (bridge) will be inaugurated, along with several other development projects. The Prime Minister has been committed to Bihar’s progress from the very beginning, which is a matter of pride for the people of Bihar," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar on Saturday, during which he will visit Nitish Setu in Vaishali district. He will thereafter inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore. According to an official release, the projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other key sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7-km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge will provide an additional crossing over the River Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar. It is also expected to particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their connectivity with Patna and access to essential services, including healthcare and education. The project will further facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development.