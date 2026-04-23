PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of the 8 deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in a tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal. A vehicle carrying 11 people fell 300 metres into a gorge. CM Dhami also expressed grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district that claimed eight lives.

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PM Modi Announces Compensation

In a post on X, the PMO said, "The loss of lives due to an accident in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is saddening. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest."

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in this mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO further said.

The loss of lives due to an accident in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is saddening. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2026

Details of the Accident

The accident took place on Thursday when a vehicle carrying 11 people went out of control and fell nearly 300 metres into a gorge near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road in Chamba block of Tehri Garhwal district.

According to officials, eight people died in the incident, while two injured passengers are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Baurari and are reported to be in stable condition.

"Due to the accident, two individuals sustained injuries, while eight lost their lives. The injured are stable, and post-mortem examinations are underway," said SDM Ghansali Alkesh Naudiyal.

Rescue Operations and CM's Response

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and the health department rushing to the spot.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and swift relief measures.

In a post X, CM Dhami said, "We have received the extremely distressing news of a vehicle accident on the Nail-Koti Colony route under the Chamba area of Tehri Garhwal district. I pray to God that the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident attain a place at His divine feet, and that He grant strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow."

"Instructions have been issued to the district administration for the proper treatment of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. I pray to Baba Kedar for the swift recovery of the injured," he added. (ANI)