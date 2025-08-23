At the IATO conference in Puri, UP Tourism stole the spotlight under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, showcasing Kannauj perfumes, Kashi–Ayodhya–Prayagraj’s spiritual triangle, and modern tourism initiatives shaping UP as India’s top destination.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Tourism once again showcased its unique charm on the national stage. At the 40th annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in Puri, Odisha, the state emerged as the centre of attraction.

The conference, being held from August 22 to 25 under the theme “Rejuvenate Inbound @2030”, has brought together nearly 1,000 participants, including tour operators, travel media representatives, hotel industry professionals, and policymakers.

On the opening day of the conference, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism stall drew major attention, showcasing the state’s rich heritage and cultural vibrancy. The display highlighted Kannauj’s centuries-old perfume-making tradition, the spiritual triangle of Kashi–Ayodhya–Prayagraj, and glimpses of grand festivals such as Deepotsav and Rangotsav. Among these, Kannauj’s perfumes and perfume tourism particularly captivated the delegates, earning widespread appreciation.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism stall was inaugurated by Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. Speaking at the conference, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said the IATO conference provides a significant platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s tourism potential. He noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is being developed into India’s most diverse tourism destination.

Highlighting Kannauj’s perfumes, grand cultural celebrations like Deepotsav, and the state’s rich religious heritage as UP’s unique identifiers, the Minister said the government’s goal is that by 2030 every tourist visiting the state should feel a deep connection with its culture and spirituality.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, said, “Uttar Pradesh is not limited to showcasing its heritage and monuments; rapid progress is also being made in new tourism facilities, private investment, and fresh experiences.” He added that special focus is on river tourism, wellness, agro-tourism, and perfume tourism, providing tourists with a holistic experience.

On the first day of the conference, cultural presentations and networking sessions highlighted the Ramayan Circuit, Varanasi’s riverfront, and eco-tourism in Dudhwa and Bundelkhand region. The discussions at the conference underscored that Uttar Pradesh tourism is not only about religious heritage, but is also rapidly advancing towards modern and sustainable tourism models.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Tourism has achieved several milestones in recent years. The grand reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, successful organization of Kumbh in Prayagraj, development work in Mathura-Vrindavan, new airports, and smart city projects have made the state an attractive destination both nationally and internationally. Today, every tourist visiting UP experiences a confluence of faith, culture, and modernity.

Over the next two days, Uttar Pradesh Tourism will showcase its tourism opportunities to investors and partners. This conference demonstrates that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is not only shaping the future of tourism in India but also establishing a new identity globally.

On this occasion, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Suman Billa, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Neelu Sharma, and officials of Uttar Pradesh Tourism were present.