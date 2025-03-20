Uttar Pradesh to achieve self-reliance through youth empowerment: CM Yogi

Read Full Article

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that if young people get the right opportunities to use their energy in the right direction, nothing can stop them from moving forward. He added that Uttar Pradesh will become self-reliant through the power of youth.

The CM distributed loans worth Rs 55 crore to 1,423 young entrepreneurs of the Devipatan division under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (M-YUVA). Addressing the youth, he said, “The double-engine government is supporting young entrepreneurs in becoming financially self-reliant. A nation's strength is measured by its young talent, energy, and discipline. When youth get opportunities, no force can harm that country.”

During the event, CM Yogi also distributed toolkits to artisans under the One District One Product (ODOP) program. He also visited the startup exhibition organized by young entrepreneurs.

The CM said that over 3 lakh young people have registered under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Abhiyan, and more than 32,700 have already received loan approvals. He mentioned that during the three-day fairs scheduled for March 25, 26, and 27 in every district, more youth will be connected to the scheme.

He advised them to undergo training on managing loans to become successful entrepreneurs. The scheme provides an initial loan of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an increased limit of Rs 10 lakh for the next phase.

He emphasized that youth who once struggled for jobs are now becoming entrepreneurs, contributing to the progress of their districts and the entire state.

Congratulating 1,423 beneficiaries, he assured that more young people would benefit from the upcoming fair. "With the self-reliance of our youth, Uttar Pradesh and the nation can reach new heights," he said.

CM Yogi also encouraged the youth to move forward with patience and determination, stating that they play a crucial role in fulfilling PM Modi’s vision of a developed India during the Amrit Mahotsav year. He called upon the youth to move forward with patience and determination, so they can make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of the country.

Taking a firm stance against corruption, CM Yogi said that the government is strictly following a zero-tolerance policy. He warned the youth to stay alert and report anyone demanding money for loan approvals. “If someone asks for money in the name of getting a loan, file a complaint,” he said, assuring that the government will assist through the Single Window System and Nivesh Sarathi.

He also cautioned that strict action will be taken against those involved in corruption, setting an example to ensure they never find a place in government service. He mentioned that corruption weakens the system like a termite, and eliminating it requires collective efforts from both society and the government for the betterment of future generations.

On women empowerment, CM Yogi highlighted the government's initiatives to increase female representation in the police force. He highlighted that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 10,000 women police personnel, but in the recent recruitment of 60,244 personnel, 12,000 were women.

He announced that going forward, at least 20% of positions in every recruitment will be reserved for women. So far, more than 25,000 women have been recruited out of 1.56 lakh new jobs, and 7.5 lakh government employees have already been appointed. He said that "our daughters are excelling in every field, and the government is ensuring all possible opportunities for them."

Praising Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, CM Yogi expressed pride that the state, once labeled as ‘BIMARU,’ has now become India's second-largest economy. He assured that efforts are underway to make it the top economy in the country. Uttar Pradesh leads in food grain, sugarcane, and ethanol production and has the highest number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), each covered with Rs 5 lakh security insurance.

He also highlighted initiatives like One District, One Product (ODOP) and the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, which have uplifted artisans and craftsmen. "A nation that respects its youth and farmers reaches the peak of prosperity," he remarked.

The CM further stated that the recently held Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh showcased India's strength to the world. The grand cultural and spiritual event, held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, brought humanity together in an extraordinary way. He emphasized that under PM Modi’s leadership, the Mahakumbh laid the foundation for ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ The event proved that respecting faith can become a source of livelihood, and safeguarding culture leads to prosperity.

He mentioned that the Mahakumbh paved the way for new faith and livelihood corridors in Uttar Pradesh, connecting Prayagraj to Vindhyavasini Dham, Kashi, Ayodhya, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, Mathura, and Vrindavan. These routes boosted economic growth and created new self-employment opportunities for the youth.

CM Yogi also pointed out the contrast between Uttar Pradesh and other states, stating, "While some tried to tarnish the Mahakumbh, their states faced violence, whereas in UP, Holi and all other celebrations remained peaceful."

Speaking about Gonda’s transformation, CM Yogi highlighted that travel time from Gonda to Lucknow, which earlier took 3.5 hours, has now been reduced to just 1.75 hours. Similarly, the journey from Gonda to Devipatan Temple, which used to take 2 to 3.5 hours, now takes only 45 minutes. He highlighted connectivity as a top government priority, mentioning that a bypass for Gonda has been approved, along with the establishment of key institutions such as a medical college, an agriculture college, and a government engineering college.

He further praised Gonda’s progress in cleanliness, stating that the city, once counted among the dirtiest in 2016-17, is now making great strides in sanitation. Appreciating local representatives, he said, "Gonda is now becoming a beautiful city." Under the state’s tourism policy, the government plans to enhance at least one location in every assembly constituency to boost tourism.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan, Dara Singh Chauhan, MP Karan Bhushan Singh, MLAs Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, Ramapit Shastri, Bawan Singh, Prem Narayan Pandey, Prabhat Kumar Verma, Prateek Bhushan Singh, Ajay Singh, and MLC Awadhesh Kumar Singh, along with several dignitaries and officials.

