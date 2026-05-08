A 72-year-old man in UP's Meerut has been arrested after police recovered his daughter's skeletal remains from their locked house months after her death. Police said the woman died in December 2025 due to prolonged illness, but her father hid the body inside a room filled with scrap and garbage. Investigators said he sprayed perfume to hide smell.

A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has left residents disturbed after a 72-year-old man was arrested for allegedly keeping his daughter’s body inside their house for months after her death. Police said the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Priyanka were recovered from the family’s home in the Sadar Bazar area last month.

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The accused, identified as Uday Bhanu Vishwas, allegedly hid the body inside a locked room filled with garbage and scrap material. Investigators said he also sprayed perfume inside the house to hide the foul smell coming from the decomposed body, according to a report by India Today.

Daughter died in December, police say

According to police, Priyanka had been suffering from prolonged illness and mental health problems for a long time. She reportedly died in December 2025.

Instead of informing relatives or carrying out her last rites, the elderly man allegedly kept her body inside the house and shut the residence for nearly four months.

By the time police entered the house, the remains had reached an advanced skeletal condition.

Relatives became suspicious

The matter came to light on April 10 when some relatives noticed Uday Bhanu Vishwas sitting at a tea stall in Meerut’s Begum Bagh area after not being seen for months.

When family members asked about Priyanka, he initially claimed that she had been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

However, police said that after repeated questioning, he allegedly admitted that his daughter had died and that her body was still inside the house.

The relatives then informed the police.

Police break open locked house

Police teams reached the residence in the Sadar Bazar area and broke open the lock of the house.

Inside, officers discovered Priyanka’s skeletal remains in a room that had been blocked with waste material and scrap items.

Family members also told police that the accused had used perfume inside the house to suppress the smell of decomposition. They alleged that he continued staying inside the house with the body for several days after Priyanka’s death.

Case registered against accused

Police have registered a case against Uday Bhanu Vishwas under Sections 239, 271 and 301 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges relate to concealing the body and failing to ensure a proper and dignified funeral. Officials also said the decomposed body could have created a health risk for people living nearby.

Mental health evaluation underway

Investigators said the accused had earlier received counselling at the Psychiatry Department of the local Medical College.

After his detention, he was again admitted for psychiatric evaluation to examine his mental condition. However, officials said preliminary findings suggested that his mental state appeared mostly stable.

Neighbours told police that Priyanka and her father had been living in isolation since the death of her mother in 2013. Residents said the elderly man often took his daughter for treatment in a rickshaw.

Police said the investigation is continuing and further action will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.