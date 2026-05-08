A doctor at Rajasthan’s MDM Hospital in Jodhpur has been removed from duty after a 66-year-old woman was operated on the wrong leg. Champa Devi, who suffered fractures in both legs after a fight, underwent surgery on April 27. An enquiry committee found prima facie supervisory negligence by Orthopaedics Associate Professor Dr Ramakishan Chaudhary.

A doctor at a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has been removed from duty after an elderly woman was operated on the wrong leg, leading to strong public criticism and an official enquiry. The incident took place at Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital, one of the major state-run hospitals in the city.

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Woman admitted after suffering fractures

The patient, 66-year-old Champa Devi, was admitted to the hospital after she suffered injuries during a fight. Doctors found that she had fractures in both legs.

According to hospital officials, doctors later decided that only her right leg required surgery at that stage. The operation was carried out on April 27, as reported by India Today.

However, after the surgery was completed, hospital staff realised that the operation had been performed on the wrong leg.

The incident quickly became a major issue and led to anger and criticism over the handling of the case.

Enquiry committee formed

Following the controversy, the hospital administration formed an enquiry committee to investigate allegations of negligence.

The committee examined the treatment process and checked whether medical procedures and hospital rules had been properly followed.

During the enquiry, Dr Ramakishan Chaudhary, Associate Professor in the Orthopaedics Department, reportedly argued that both of the woman’s legs were fractured and that surgeries were needed on both sides. He said the right leg would also have been operated on later.

Doctor transferred after probe report

After reviewing the case, the enquiry panel found prima facie supervisory negligence on the part of Dr Chaudhary.

Based on the findings, he was relieved of his responsibilities at MDM Hospital and transferred to the Medical Education Department in Jaipur, where he will wait for a new posting order.

The committee also concluded that the incident happened because Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were not properly followed.

Hospital authorities have not yet announced whether any further disciplinary action will be taken. The case has once again raised concerns over patient safety and medical checks in government hospitals.