Uttar Pradesh sets new tourism records, over 65 crore visitors in 2024

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key tourism hub by safeguarding its historical, religious, and cultural heritage. The state is drawing visitors from around the world, with over 65 crore tourists exploring its destinations in 2024 alone, making it one of India's top travel hotspots.

Notably, the Yogi government has launched various initiatives to boost religious tourism, driving substantial employment opportunities and economic development across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government is rapidly working to give world-class recognition to major religious sites like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. The construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has led to a significant surge in tourist arrivals. In Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has transformed the temple complex, making it more organized and enhancing facilities for devotees.

The Yogi government is also focusing on the development of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi area in Mathura-Vrindavan, which has boosted local businesses and created thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. To further enhance these spiritual hubs, the government has introduced various schemes to improve infrastructure, transport, accommodation, and security.

While religious tourism remains a key driver, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly evolving into a broader tourism hub. Major developmental efforts are underway to highlight the significance of Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kushinagar, and other historic locations. The surge in tourism, supported by government policies, has greatly benefited local businesses, including hotels, tour guides, transport services, and handicrafts.

Additionally, the development of tourist destinations has created new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and startups, further boosting the state's economy.

UP is set to benefit significantly from the Swadesh Darshan-2 scheme launched by the Central Government. Under this initiative, Naimisharanya, Prayagraj, and Mahoba have been selected for redevelopment. Funding has already been approved for Naimisharanya and Prayagraj, with Mahoba expected to receive approval soon.

In Prayagraj, the government's focus will be on enhancing its identity as the Kumbh Nagari, while Naimisharanya is being developed into a global spiritual center. These efforts highlight Uttar Pradesh’s progress towards becoming a world-class tourism destination.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has prioritized the development of India's top 50 tourist destinations, with a special focus on Buddhist heritage sites. Uttar Pradesh stands to gain immensely from this initiative, as it is home to several key locations within the Buddhist Circuit, including Kushinagar, Sankisa, Shravasti, Sarnath, Kapilvastu, and Kaushambi.

Lord Buddha chose Uttar Pradesh as the land for his penance, knowledge, preaching, and Mahaparinirvana, making it a sacred destination for Buddhists worldwide. To enhance the experience of both domestic and international pilgrims, the government has undertaken various initiatives, including the construction of rest houses, road renovations, world-class facilities, and a digital guide system, ensuring greater convenience for visitors.

The rapid growth of tourism in Uttar Pradesh is significantly contributing to employment generation and economic prosperity. The expansion of hotels, restaurants, transport services, and guided tours is providing new opportunities across multiple sectors. The government is also actively promoting women entrepreneurs, enabling them to benefit from tourism-related initiatives.

Additionally, local artisans and handicraft industries such as Banarasi sarees, brassware, and wood craftsmanship are receiving global recognition, further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage and economic base.

