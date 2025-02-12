Uttar Pradesh's new food processing policy to empower farmers, strengthen rural economy

The Uttar Pradesh government is boosting its food processing industry with a new policy that expands grants and facilities. This initiative aims to empower farmers, create jobs, and establish UP as a leading food processing hub.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is boosting its food processing industry with a new policy. The government is expanding the grants and facilities under the new policy in order to facilitate establishment of new units and upgrade existing ones.

The Horticulture and Food Processing Department officials have been directed to spread awareness about this policy and encourage people to set up food processing industries. The policy seeks to empower farmers and boost rural economy.

Boosting food processing industries will not only raise farmers' incomes but also create thousands of jobs for youth. Currently, Uttar Pradesh is home to 65,000 food processing units that employ around 2.55 lakh people. Under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme, grants have been approved for over 15,000 units, generating more than 1.50 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy-2023’, capital investments exceeding Rs 4,000 crore are being made, further strengthening the state’s food processing sector. In financial year 2024-25 alone, Rs 85 crore in grants has been allocated to 70 units. Entrepreneurs are also being offered grants of up to ₹10 crore to set up industries.

This proactive policy has positioned Uttar Pradesh third in the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme rankings. Moreover, with a 98 per cent project approval strike rate last month, the state has emerged as a leader in effective implementation, showcasing its commitment to the food processing sector’s growth.

Women entrepreneurs and self-help groups will also benefit from this initiative. Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, self-help groups will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri FME Yojana. District Resource Persons (DRPs) will be appointed in each district to help achieve the scheme’s objectives. Entrepreneurs will also receive technical knowledge, skill training, and hand-holding support services to enhance their capabilities in the food processing industry.

A high-level meeting with Chief Development Officers and Bankers will soon be held to ensure the successful implementation of this policy. The meeting will focus on simplifying the grant distribution process and providing low-interest loans to entrepreneurs, making it easier for them to establish and expand their businesses.

The expansion of food processing industry in Uttar Pradesh will significantly strengthen the state’s economy. These industries will create employment opportunities and ensure farmers receive fair prices for their agricultural produce, making them financially stronger.

This initiative by CM Yogi will open new opportunities for small and medium entrepreneurs as well, giving fillip to the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Aatma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh. With this policy, Uttar Pradesh is set to establish itself as the largest food processing hub in the country, unlocking new possibilities for industrial growth.

