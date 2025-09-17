The accused, both from Haryana, were affiliated with the notorious Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs. They were injured during the encounter and later pronounced dead, according to Delhi Police officials.

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): The two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries. Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries, according to Delhi Police. Both accused were residents of Haryana. Ravinda alias Kullu was from Rohtak, while Arun was from Rohtak.

Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two accused, identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, following an encounter. Both accused were injured in the encounter that happened in Ghaziabad. STF says that both accused belong to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang. said UP STF. On September 12, gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani's ancestral home in Bareilly's Civil Lines area, with around 10-12 rounds reportedly fired by two bike-borne men. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, of strict action against the accused and security arrangements. Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are wanted by the National Investigation Agency and several state police units; Brar is suspected to be in the US, and Godara in the UK.

