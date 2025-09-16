The Supreme Court has directed states to respond within four weeks and has listed the matter for a hearing in six weeks. The pleas challenge anti-conversion laws passed by governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi [India]: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 16 stated that it will consider a batch of pleas filed seeking a stay on anti-conversion laws that have been enacted and enforced in various states. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran sought the response of various State governments to pleas challenging anti-conversion laws within a period of four weeks. The Court has listed the matter to be heard next in six weeks. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for one of the various petitioners submitted that various States, especially Uttar Pradesh, have made their anti-conversion laws more and more stringent. Violation of the said anti-conversion law in UP comes with a minimum sentence of 20 years, the counsel argued.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Court Lists Next Hearing

Further, it was contended that the said laws impose a reverse burden of proof and make bail virtually impossible, particularly in cases involving interfaith marriages. The 'twin conditions' for bail, which are found in stringent legislations such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, have been brought in on the said anti-conversion laws, the counsel asserted. After hearing the arguments, the Court opined that the matter needs to be dealt with in a considerable amount of time. Thus, it sought the response of various States that have enacted anti-conversion laws within a period of four weeks and listed the matter to be heard next in six weeks.



The top court has appointed two nodal counsels for either side involved in the matter. Advocate Srishti Agnihotri has been appointed to represent the petitioners, and Advocate Ruchira Goyal has been appointed to represent the States. There are many petitions challenging the anti-conversion laws passed by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)