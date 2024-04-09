Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event

    PM Modi also slammed the Congress for its stance on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, accusing the party of attempting to obstruct the temple's construction in Ayodhya.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 9) launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc during his campaign rally for Jitin Prasada, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

    Prasada, a former Congress leader who switched to the BJP, has been fielded by the party to contest from Pilibhit, replacing the incumbent MP Varun Gandhi.

    'My son should lose in election', Congress veteran A K Antony on Anil Antony contesting on BJP ticket

    Addressing the rally, PM Modi stressed the sacredness of Pilibhit's land, blessed by Mother Yashwantri Devi, and highlighted its significance as the origin place of Adi Ganga Maa Gomti. On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, PM Modi accused the 'INDIA' alliance of pledging to dismantle 'shakti' (power). He criticised Congress leaders for their intentions to undermine the strength that the nation venerates.

    PM Modi also slammed the Congress for its stance on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, accusing the party of attempting to obstruct the temple's construction in Ayodhya. He criticised Congress leaders for rejecting the invitation to the grand temple inauguration after the people of the country contributed generously towards its construction.

    Furthermore, PM Modi drew parallels between the Congress manifesto and that of the Muslim League, accusing Congress of being deeply entrenched in appeasement politics.

    'Candidates need not disclose every moveable property in election filings': Supreme Court

    Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, which will witness voting in eight parliamentary constituencies, including Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. The election results will be announced on June 4.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
