In a totally bizarre incident from Firozabad, a man performed the last rites for his wife while she is still alive. He even posted a video of the 'pind daan' on his WhatsApp status, prompting his wife to run to the police for help.

Here's a really strange story coming out of Uttar Pradesh. A husband has become the talk of the town after he performed the 'pind daan' or last rites for his wife, who is very much alive. The reason behind this is just as weird.

Wife's 'Pind Daan'

The incident happened in the Linepar police station area of Firozabad. A video of the man performing his wife's final rites has gone viral on social media. On August 2, Jitendra Prakash performed the 'pind daan' for his wife and then shared a video of it on his WhatsApp status. The wife, Deepa Swarnakar, has now accused her husband Jitendra Prakash and her mother-in-law of harassment, assault, and even giving her death threats. She has gone to the police station, asking for protection and for an FIR to be filed. The police are now looking into the matter.

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Married for 10 years

Deepa Swarnakar, who is from Nagla Vishnu, married Jitendra Prakash on August 26, 2014. She claims that ever since their wedding, her husband Jitendra, mother-in-law Manju Verma, sister-in-law Shalini, and brother-in-law Nakul have been troubling her mentally and physically. Deepa also said that she was attacked on July 30 and had to lock herself in a room to stay safe.

According to Deepa, her husband performed her 'pind daan' on August 2. When she confronted him about it, he simply told her, "You are dead to me." He also said he doesn't want to live with her anymore. Deepa claims she has audio recordings of him threatening to kill her.

The couple has two children, and Deepa alleges that they are also facing mental harassment along with her. She has pleaded with the police to file an FIR against the accused, take strict legal action, and provide her with protection.