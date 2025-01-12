Uttar Pradesh: Grandmother, 3-year-old girl killed in sleep as 'insult' over parents' elopement 10 years ago

In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, a 55-year-old woman and her 3-year-old granddaughter were killed in their sleep by the child's maternal grandfather and uncle. The motive was revenge for the elopement of the child's parents 10 years ago, causing a decade-long family grudge.

BAREILLY: A shocking double murder has occurred in Budaun district, where a 55-year-old woman and her three-year-old granddaughter were brutally killed in their sleep. The crime, which police say was driven by a long-standing family grudge, allegedly took place at the hands of the child's maternal grandfather and uncle.

The victims, Geeta Devi and her granddaughter Kalpana were asleep at their home in Hayat Nagar village on Friday night when they were attacked. The police have identified the perpetrators as Kalpana’s maternal grandfather, Prempal, and her uncle, Vijay Kumar. The reason behind the gruesome act appears to be revenge for a family dispute that had lasted for nearly a decade.



Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti 2025: Temperature to rise, chance for RAIN? Check HERE

According to Ramnath, the husband of Geeta Devi, who was away from home at the time of the incident, the murders stemmed from an old grudge. In his police complaint, Ramnath stated that his daughter-in-law, Asha Devi, had eloped with his son, Vijay Kumar, about ten years ago. The couple had moved to Chennai and worked as skilled labourers. Since then, the two families have been estranged, and Kalpana has been living with her grandmother since she was six months old, reported TOI.



MIRACULOUS! Uttarakhand man falls 330 ft into glacial gorge, rescuers trek 20 km overnight to save him (WATCH)

SHO Dhananjay Singh of Alapur police station mentioned that Prempal and Ramnath belonged to the same community. He added, "The accused appear to have committed the murders to avenge what they considered an ‘insult’ caused by the elopement of Asha Devi with Vijay Kumar."

An FIR has been registered under sections of murder, and a team has been formed to track down the accused.

Latest Videos