Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti 2025: Temperature to rise, chance for RAIN? Check HERE

Like people's moods, the weather in South Bengal is changing this winter. After a few days of winter, the temperature is rising again. That can be seen next week as well

Kolkata's minimum temperature on Saturday was 12 degrees Celsius. This day was the coldest day of the season in Kolkata. The drop in temperature before Poush Sankranti brought joy to the city dwellers. But the Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather in South Bengal may change again next week. The temperature may rise by 2 to 3 degrees on Monday itself. Even on Makar Sankranti, the winter mood may not prevail in most districts of South Bengal. There is no forecast of temperature change on Sunday. The temperature in Kolkata may remain the same. However, the temperature may rise from Monday. As a result, the people of Kolkata and surrounding districts may be disappointed

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will rise in the districts of South Bengal next week. From Sunday, the dominance of northerly winds will decrease and the influence of easterly winds will increase. Due to the entry of water vapor from the Bay of Bengal, a big change will be seen in the weather of South Bengal. However, there is no forecast of rain in the districts of South Bengal in the next few days. Dry weather may prevail till January 16. Fog may persist in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Murshidabad, Nadia districts. Light to moderate fog can also be seen in Kolkata. So those who go out by car should be careful

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that while there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal at present, it may rain in some districts of North Bengal. There is a forecast of rain in some districts of North Bengal from Monday. It may rain in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong. There is also a forecast of snowfall in Darjeeling district. As a result, those who are going to visit South Bengal will get a chance to enjoy a different kind of weather amidst winter-fog-rain. Snowfall may occur in the upper part of Darjeeling district. So those who are going trekking in Sandakphu can enjoy the pleasure of walking through the snowfall

