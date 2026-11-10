A fire erupted at commercial shops near Ghaziabad's Chaupla temple but was swiftly controlled by firefighters with no reported casualties. Separately, Delhi Fire Services managed over 200 fire-related calls during Diwali celebrations.

Fire Incident in Ghaziabad

A fire broke out at commercial shops near the Chaupla temple in Ghaziabad, officials said. Firefighters rushed to the spot and swiftly brought it under control. No casualties have been reported in the incident. The firefighters retrieved gas cylinders from the scene, preventing the blaze from spreading to adjacent areas. One shopkeeper, while thanking the firefighters, mentioned that there are four to five shops in the area. So far, no casualties have been reported.

"We, the entire business community, express our heartfelt gratitude to the Kotwali Fire Station and the Dasna Market police outpost for your prompt action. Thanks to your efforts, 4-5 shops near the Chaupla temple were saved from burning down. You bravely retrieved gas cylinders from the raging fire and removed them from the scene; for this, we extend our deepest and most sincere thanks to the Kotwali Fire Station," said the shopkeeper. Further details awaited.

Diwali Fire Statistics in Delhi

Moreover, Delhi Fire Services received 214 fire-related calls during Diwali celebrations, including 24 incidents linked to firecrackers, while AIIMS, New Delhi, recorded 42 Diwali-related burn injury cases, including 11 patients with major burns, according to official figures released on Monday.

Delhi Fire Services Chief AK Malik said the department received a total of 257 calls on November 8, including 214 fire-related calls. Six people sustained injuries in fire incidents. Briefing the media on the department's preparedness and the incidents reported during Diwali, Malik said the department also received one forest fire call. Around five fire personnel sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations, with none suffering serious injuries. He said seven major fire calls were received during the period.

Comparing the figures with last year, Malik said the department received 231 fire calls last year, against 214 this year. Fire tenders were also dispatched to Sonipat, where three vehicles attended one medium-category and two major-category fire incidents.