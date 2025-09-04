Tormented physically and mentally for years over dowry, a panic-stricken woman flung herself from the roof of their second-floor house after her husband allegedly tortured her and ordered her to "jump".

A chilling case of alleged dowry harassment has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, where a 35-year-old woman, tormented for years, was driven to leap from the roof of her home after her husband allegedly forced her to “jump.” The victim, Archana, miraculously survived the jump from the second floor of her residence in Daunkoli village on August 1. Though she sustained multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The incident came to light after a 38-second video captured by Archana's neighbour’s surfaced on Tuesday evening. The disturbing footage prompted swift police action, and a case was registered against five members of Archana’s in-laws’ family, including her husband, under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Gaunda SHO Manoj Kumar confirmed the development, stating that the accused are on the run. “After the medical report of the woman is received, we will know what kind of injuries she sustained. A team of police was also pressed to arrest the accused,” he said.

DSP Mahesh Kumar added, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman took the step following a dispute between the husband and wife. The woman is being treated at a govt hospital.”

Archana’s brother, Ankit Kumar, alleged that his sister had been relentlessly harassed since her marriage six years ago by her husband Sonu Singh (40), father-in-law Prempal, mother-in-law Nehni Devi, brother-in-law Pramod, and sister-in-law Durgesh Devi. Their demands reportedly included an additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh and a Bullet motorcycle.

“Even after Archana gave birth to a son and a daughter, there was no change in their behaviour towards her,” Ankit said. Meanwhile, police teams have been formed to track down the accused.