Rahul alias Bablu, the elder brother of Meerut Blue Drum murder victim Saurabh, was injured after a car allegedly rammed into him near Bahadur Motor on Delhi Road. Rahul claims the driver deliberately targeted him and suspects a conspiracy involving the families of Sahil or Muskan.

The Meerut Blue Drum murder case has taken a fresh turn after Rahul alias Bablu, the elder brother of the deceased Saurabh, was injured in a car collision. Rahul has alleged that the incident was not an accident but a deliberate attack on him. He has also expressed suspicion that members of the families of Sahil or Muskan could be behind it, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

However, his allegations have not been independently verified, and no evidence of a planned attack has emerged so far. The incident reportedly took place at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, near Bahadur Motor on Delhi Road in Meerut. According to Rahul, he was standing by the roadside when a car approached him and rammed into him. The driver allegedly fled immediately after hitting him, leaving Rahul injured at the spot.

Saurabh's brother suffers injuries in car collision

Rahul said he contacted his family members and friends over the phone after the incident to inform them about what had happened. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the details shared by Rahul, he suffered injuries to his hands, legs and ribs in the collision. He received medical attention at the hospital and was later discharged. No further details about the extent of his injuries have been made available.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear. Rahul has maintained that the car driver deliberately targeted him rather than hitting him accidentally.

Why does Rahul suspect Sahil and Muskan's families?

Explaining why he believes the collision was intentional, Rahul claimed that he has no personal enmity with anyone. He also said there was nobody else on the road when the car hit him.

Rahul suspects that the incident could be linked to the ongoing Blue Drum murder case. He has raised the possibility of a conspiracy involving the families of Sahil or Muskan, who are at the centre of the case following Saurabh's murder.

However, Rahul has not provided any evidence to establish a connection between the alleged car attack and the murder case. His suspicion remains an allegation, and the involvement of either family has not been established.

No written police complaint filed yet

Another important detail is that Rahul has not yet submitted a written complaint to the police regarding the incident. When asked about approaching the police station and filing a formal complaint, he said he had not done so so far, added Aaj Tak report.

Without a formal complaint and further investigation, the reason behind the collision and the identity or motive of the driver remain unknown.