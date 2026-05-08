Police in Gurgaon are investigating allegations that a Class 12 girl was harassed by taxi drivers after a road accident on Sohna Road. The girl's mother claimed cab drivers surrounded the car, tried to open its doors and assaulted the driver while police took 37 minutes to arrive despite calls. She also alleged the victim was forced to pay Rs 2,000

Police in Gurgaon have started an investigation after a Class 12 student was allegedly harassed by a group of taxi drivers following a road accident on Sohna Road. The incident came to light after the girl’s mother shared details of the ordeal on social media and questioned the delayed response by police. According to the woman, her daughter was travelling in their private car when it collided with a taxi on Thursday evening.

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Girl allegedly surrounded after crash

After the collision, several taxi drivers allegedly gathered around the car and tried to open its doors repeatedly. The frightened teenager reportedly locked herself inside the vehicle and called her mother while crying.

The woman alleged that the cab drivers also assaulted the driver of the private car during the incident. She said her daughter was left terrified as the group continued to surround the vehicle on the busy road.

Mother alleges delay in police response

In her social media post, the woman claimed that the police were contacted around 20 times, but help did not arrive quickly.

According to her, the first emergency call was made by her daughter at 5.02 pm.

The mother said police called back at 5.10 pm asking for the location, but no immediate assistance followed.

“When they didn’t get any help, she video-called me and informed me about the situation. After this, we both made more than 20 calls to the control room,” the woman alleged.

She further claimed that the police team reached the spot only after 37 minutes.

The mother said her daughter had to remain inside the locked car during this period while allegedly facing harassment from the taxi drivers.

Family claims compromise was forced

The woman also alleged that even after police officers reached the scene, the taxi drivers continued to misbehave.

According to her, the matter ended only after the victim was forced to pay Rs 2,000 to the accused persons to stop the harassment and settle the dispute.

The family has raised serious concerns over both the alleged behaviour of the taxi drivers and the delay in emergency response.

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The mother posted about the incident on social media around 6.30 pm on Thursday. Soon after, the Gurgaon Police social media team contacted her and assured her that the matter would be investigated.

The post quickly drew strong reactions online, with many users criticising the delay in police action.

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A senior police officer confirmed that the incident is under investigation. The officer said police are also examining why the response team allegedly took so long to reach the location.

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Officials said legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Police have not yet confirmed whether any formal complaint or FIR has been registered in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)