    Uttar Pradesh: After Allahabad and Faizabad, now Aligarh may soon get a new name; check details

    If the Uttar Pradesh government approves the name change, Aligarh will join the growing list of places that have been renamed in the BJP-ruled state. In January 2019, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government may be on the verge of renaming another city, Aligarh, following its successful renaming of cities and districts such as Mughal Sarai to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad to Prayagraj, and Faizabad district to Ayodhya district.

    Reports indicate that the Aligarh Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a proposal to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. Mayor Prashant Singhal presented the proposal during a meeting on November 6, and it received unanimous support from all councillors.

    If the Uttar Pradesh government approves the name change, Aligarh will join the growing list of places that have been renamed in the BJP-ruled state. In January 2019, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj.

    Aligarh mayor Prashant Singhal expressed his hopes, saying, "Now, this proposal will be sent to the administration. I hope that the administration will take cognizance of this and fulfill our demand to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh... This demand has been raised for a long time."

    When a municipal body unanimously approves a name change proposal, it is submitted to the state government. The state government, in turn, sends it for approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Once officially approved, the name change becomes law.

    In 2021, a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh was cleared in a Zila panchayat meeting and subsequently sent to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for consideration. Adityanath has indicated in the past that his government will continue renaming places.

    Notably, members of the ruling BJP have sought to rename other cities as well. For instance, a lawmaker from Agra proposed renaming Agra to Agravan or Agarwal, while another BJP member suggested renaming Muzaffarnagar to Laxmi Nagar.

