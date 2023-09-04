Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued after three-storey building collapses in Barabanki; check details

    The immediate response to this catastrophe has been orchestrated by dedicated teams from both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued after three-storey building collapses in Barabanki; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, a building has collapsed on Monday (September 4) in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. This incident resulted in the loss of two lives. According to reports, 12 individuals have been successfully rescued from the wreckage, while four individuals remain trapped beneath the debris.

    The immediate response to this catastrophe has been orchestrated by dedicated teams from both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh, has confirmed their active involvement in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

    Who was N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64

    "Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki...We have rescued 12 people...we have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris.. two have died," Singh said.

    This unfortunate event underscores the critical role played by such disaster response teams in swiftly addressing emergencies and saving lives during crises. The rescue efforts continue as authorities work tirelessly to extract those still trapped and provide them with the necessary medical attention and care.

    This comes hours after a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra collapsed killing an infant and a woman while five others were injured. Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said that the single-storey building collapsed at 12:35 AM on Sunday.

     

    'Some politicians are daydreaming...' VHP slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma'

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today AJR

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today

    Kerala man hangs himself after slitting throat of his three minor daughters in Kottayam anr

    Kerala man hangs himself after slitting throat of his three minor daughters

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-734 September 4 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-734 September 4 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    G20 Summit: Delhi Metro stations that will remain shut from September 8-10

    G20 Summit: Delhi Metro stations that will remain shut from September 8-10

    Lightning struck Odisha over 63000 times this weekend; 12 dead

    Lightning struck Odisha over 63000 times this weekend; 12 dead

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today AJR

    G20 Summit: New Park in Delhi showcasing sculptures of member state's national animals to be inaugurated today

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Glance at contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show vma

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Glance at contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show

    Rana Daggubati has to say THIS on 'Jai Bhim-National Awards' controversy ATG

    Rana Daggubati has to say THIS on 'Jai Bhim-National Awards' controversy

    WhatsApp to soon allow multiple accounts on one Android phone Report gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow multiple accounts on one Android phone: Report

    Watch Nagarjuna asks 'where is Samantha' to Vijay Deverakonda on Bigg Boss Telugu 7's grand premiere RBA

    Watch: Nagarjuna asks 'where is Samantha' to Vijay Deverakonda on Bigg Boss Telugu 7's grand premiere

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon