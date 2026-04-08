Following a two-week US-Iran ceasefire, All India Shia Personal Law Board's Maulana Yasoob Abbas hailed it as Iran's 'victory,' saying America and Israel lost. Trump suspended attacks, deeming Iran's 10-point proposal a workable basis for a deal.

Shia Leader Hails Iran's 'Victory'

Following the agreement of a two-week "double-sided" ceasefire between the US and Iran, General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), Maulana Yasoob Abbas, on Wednesday congratulated Iran on its "victory."

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Speaking to ANI, Abbas stated that the US used to think of itself as a "superpower"; however, on the 40th day of the war, it has lost, along with Israel, while Iran has won. "The US used to think of itself as a superpower... On the 40th day, Iran has won, and America and Israel have lost... I congratulate everyone on Iran's victory," he said.

"Yesterday (Trump) used to make such statements that we will destroy Iran, that we will destroy their gas plants, water plants where water is purified. That we will destroy your bridges and now this," he added.

Trump Announces Ceasefire, Cites 'Workable' Proposal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced to suspend the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution. According to the statement, the United States is expected to commit to several key principles, including "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," a crucial global oil transit chokepoint.

Trump's Statement on Truth Social

Meanwhile, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added. Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all of the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised.

He said, "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution."

(ANI)