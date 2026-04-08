RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha hailed the US-Iran ceasefire as a message against US 'regime change' rhetoric. Meanwhile, Indian opposition leaders criticized the government for being 'sidelined' as Pakistan prepares to host the peace negotiations.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, stating that it sends a strong message to the American establishment that the rhetoric of "regime change" or "ending a civilisation" does not work in the modern world.

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Speaking to ANI, Jha expressed relief over the de-escalation of a conflict that had created global turmoil and economic uncertainty. "The world had become engulfed in great turmoil and uncertainties. It had an impact on different countries. Yesterday, when the President of America spoke on Truth Social about the end of a civilisation, I reacted to it that no civilisation ends just because one person wishes so," Jha said.

He further said that it is a message for the American establishment that the talk of regime change or the end of civilisation does not work everywhere. A ceasefire has happened for a few days; this is good news for the entire world and a message for the American establishment that the talk of regime change or the end of civilisation does not work everywhere.

Details of the Ceasefire

The remarks come after the US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations. The US and Iran have also cited Pakistan-hosted talks while announcing the ceasefire. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the temporary halt and has invited the delegation to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to negotiate a permanent deal.

Opposition Slams Centre Over 'Sidelined' Role

Meanwhile, Several opposition leaders have hit out at the Central Government following the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, alleging that India has been "sidelined" in global diplomacy while Pakistan and China have taken centre stage.

Congress expresses 'pain' over Pakistan's role

Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed "pain" that the high-level peace talks are scheduled to be hosted in Islamabad, Pakistan, a country he described as the "nursery of terrorism." "As an Indian, I have a pain in my heart that from the 10th, talks will happen in Islamabad, Pakistan, which is the nursery of terrorism. India has suffered a lot from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. China took the initiative in this. So, both our neighbouring countries, with whom we don't have good relations, have emerged. And our Vishwaguru, our India's foreign policy, has once again failed to play its role in a very major event," said the MP.

'Severe setback' for PM Modi

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also raised strong concerns over the Central government's foreign policy, calling Pakistan's role in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran a "severe setback" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)