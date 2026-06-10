Congress MLA Kuldeep Rathore questions comparing PM Modi's tenure with Nehru's, stating a PM's legacy is contribution, not duration. He criticized the Modi govt on the economy, democracy, and for neglecting support to Himachal Pradesh.

PM's Legacy Is Contribution, Not Tenure

The Congress MLA and AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday questioned attempts to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure with that of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that the significance of a Prime Minister's legacy lies not in the duration of office but in the contribution made to the nation.

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While speaking with ANI, Rathore said, "The achievement of a Prime Minister is not determined by the length of tenure but by the contribution made to the nation. History will judge governments by their impact on democracy, the economy and the welfare of the people, not merely by the number of days spent in office."

Responding to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the country's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, Rathore said Nehru and Modi belonged to entirely different historical contexts, and their contributions could not be measured solely through tenure.

"Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who spent a significant part of his life in jail during the freedom struggle. He became Prime Minister at a time when India had just emerged from colonial rule and faced enormous challenges. The foundations of modern India were laid during his tenure," Rathore said while speaking with ANI.

He credited Nehru with introducing Five-Year Plans, strengthening India's foreign policy, establishing major educational institutions and providing a long-term vision for nation-building.

Contributions of Other Former PMs

Rathore also highlighted the contributions of former Prime Ministers, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said Shastri was remembered for his integrity, while Indira Gandhi's tenure saw major decisions such as bank nationalisation, the abolition of privy purses, India's victory in the 1971 war and the emergence of Bangladesh. He further said Rajiv Gandhi played a significant role in introducing India to the computer and information technology era.

Criticism of Modi-Led Government

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led government, Rathore alleged that the country's economic condition had deteriorated and India's foreign policy position had weakened. He claimed unemployment and inflation had increased and alleged that democratic institutions were under pressure.

"The achievement of a Prime Minister should not be measured by the number of days spent in office. The real benchmark is what was done for the country during that period," he said.

Rathore further alleged that India's economy was facing serious challenges and that wealth was increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few corporate groups. He also accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies and weakening democratic institutions. He said that future generations would assess the Modi government's tenure based on its impact on democracy, governance and the economy.

Alleged Neglect of Himachal Pradesh

On Prime Minister Modi's frequent references to Himachal Pradesh as his second home, Rathore said such statements should be reflected in policy support for the state. "If the Prime Minister truly considers Himachal Pradesh his home, the state should have received greater assistance from the Centre, particularly after major natural disasters," he said.

Rathore claimed that Himachal Pradesh had not received adequate financial support from the Centre following the devastating monsoon disasters of 2023 and other calamities. He also raised concerns over the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants and said the state required greater central assistance.

The Congress leader further accused the Centre of neglecting the interests of farmers and apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. He said promises made before elections regarding doubling farmers' income and increasing protection for domestic horticulture had not been fulfilled.

Referring to trade agreements with foreign countries, Rathore expressed concern over reductions in import duties and said these measures could adversely affect apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. "Himachal's farmers and orchardists are already facing rising cultivation costs due to changing climatic conditions and erratic weather patterns. Instead of providing greater protection, import duties are being reduced," he said.

Rathore maintained that while the Prime Minister often speaks about his connection with Himachal Pradesh, the state has not received the level of support it expected from the Union Government. (ANI)