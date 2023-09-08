US President Joe Biden lands in India for historic G20 Summit 2023 (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden has landed in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. He is set to meet PM Modi at the latter's residence in Delhi where they will hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

United States President Joe Biden landed to attend the G20 summit as the Air Force One touched down in the national capital to attend the two-day G20 Summit which will be held on September 9 and 10. The US President is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in Delhi where they will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Gen. (Retd.) VK Singh, Minister of State Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, welcomed him. On the eve of the G20 Summit, Biden will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's house in Delhi for a private meeting.

The two leaders are expected to review ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of clean energy, trade, high-technology and defence. They might also deliberate on having a more liberal visa regime. Travelling with the US president onboard, the Air Force One include US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Director of Oval Office operations Annie Tomasini.

The US president is looking forward to a successful G-20 Summit and advancing several of the causes dear to his heart like climate change, and reforms of international forums like the World Bank and the International Monetary Funds.

