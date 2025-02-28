US approves visa to family of Indian student Nilam Shinde, in coma after California accident

After days of appeals, the US has granted an emergency visa to the family of Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student in a coma after a road accident in California. Her family in Satara, Maharashtra, had been struggling to secure a visa, but intervention led to an expedited approval.

Mumbai: After several days of urgent requests, the United States has finally approved an emergency visa for the family of an Indian student who remains in a coma following a road accident in California. Nilam Shinde, 35, has been in critical condition since the February 14 accident, while her family in Satara, Maharashtra, had been struggling to secure a visa to travel to the US.

With the visa now granted, Nilam's father, cousin, and uncle are preparing to board the earliest available flight to the United States.

"Nilam sustained major injuries, and she is in coma. The central government and state government did a good job, and we have now got the Visa. Earlier, we were trying to book a slot (at the US Consulate) via agents, but then this news reached the government through the media, and the government helped us... We request the Indian government that the process of Emergency Visa should be eased," the maternal uncle of Nilam Shinde, Sanjay Kadam told news agency ANI.

MEA intervenes in Indian student Neelam Shinde's accident case, US reviewing visa formalities for family

Shinde, a post-graduate student at California State University, was hit from behind by a car on February 14. She sustained multiple fractures in both arms and legs and underwent emergency brain surgery. Since the accident, she has remained in a coma.

Her family learned about the accident two days later and immediately applied for a visa to travel to the United States. However, their initial interview slot was scheduled for next year, delaying their chances of seeing their critically injured daughter. In desperation, they reached out to the media and political leaders for help.

The situation gained attention after NCP leader Supriya Sule highlighted it, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to step in. Their intervention led to an expedited US visa appointment, allowing the family to travel to be with Nilam.

