US Ambassador Sergio Gor explored Bengaluru's heritage at Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple with MP Tejasvi Surya. He also met CM Siddaramaiah to boost tech ties and discussed strategic security with India's Western Command.

US Envoy Explores Bengaluru's Cultural Heritage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya took US Ambassador Sergio Gor to the 16th-century Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Basavanagudi, highlighting the city's architectural and cultural heritage. Surya described the rock-cut cave shrine as a rare confluence of faith, design, and astronomy, noting the summer solstice phenomenon that illuminates the deity inside.

Reflecting on the visit, Surya shared on X about the US ambassador's curiosity regarding Bengaluru's heritage, saying, "Yesterday, during our conversation, Ambassador Sergio Gor was keen to discover the timeless, traditional soul of Bengaluru beyond its identity as a global tech hub. I suggested a visit to the 16th-century Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Basavanagudi, built by Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru." https://x.com/Tejasvi_Surya/status/2023770356750991700?s=20 He further elaborated on the temple's significance, noting, "This remarkable rock-cut cave shrine reflects the city's civilizational depth, where faith, architecture, and astronomy converge. During the summer solstice, a rare evening phenomenon unfolds as sunlight passes precisely between the horns of Nandi and illuminates the deity inside the cave. Truly appreciate Ambassador Sergio's gracious gesture in paying tribute to the enduring spirit of Bengaluru's rich traditions," post added on X.

Boosting US-Bengaluru Tech Ties

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the US ambassador met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to discuss US-Bengaluru ties, focusing on AI and emerging tech. https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2023636646030090515?s=20 "Great meeting CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah today! We discussed the strength of the United States' partnerships in Bengaluru and the promise of AI and emerging tech. The state of Karnataka hosts over 700 US companies!," Gor wrote on X.

Strengthening US-India Defence Partnership

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US-INDOPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front. The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, the distinguished legacy, the execution of Operation Sindoor, and the Indian Army's pivotal role in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, appreciated the India-US defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "A great visit with US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Paparo and Western Command, Indian Army. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defence partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar."

Moreover, on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), underscoring efforts to expand the growing US-India defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defence partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."(ANI)