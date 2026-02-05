Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revealed he urged PM Modi to skip a House session to prevent an 'unpleasant incident' by Congress MPs. Birla condemned the opposition's behaviour as unprecedented and a 'black spot' on India's democratic traditions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House yesterday to prevent any unpleasant incident as he received information that some Congress MPs can come to the PM's seat in the House and "resort to unprecedented incident".

'Black Spot' on Democratic Traditions

Birla, who adjourned the House for the day when the House resumed its proceedings at 3 pm following adjournments earlier, said that some members had resorted to such behavior in the House chamber yesterday which has never taken place. He said the Constitution has given the Chair a place of dignity and history is witness that political differences have not reached the office of the House.

Birla said the behaviour that some members of opposition had resorted to in the office of Speaker was not appropriate for the country's democratic traditions. "It was like a black spot. All of us should cooperate in smooth functioning of the House," he said.

Preventing an 'Unprecedented Situation'

He said the Prime Minister, who is Leader of the House in Lok Sabha, was to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address but he received information "that some Congress members can resort to an "unprecedented incident" near PM's seat. "The country saw what happened in the House yesterday. Everyone saw how the MPs approached the PM's chair in the House. I got information that any unprecedented situation could have happened. It would have been very unfortunate, the country's democratic fibre would have been damaged. To ensure that such a situation does not arise, I conveyed to PM Modi not to come to the House," Birla said.

He said it is his responsibility as Speaker to maintain the decorum of the House and protect its high traditions.

Referring to noisy opposition protests, Birla said the Prime Minister not being able to speak in the House is not right in any manner. "The Prime Minister agreed to my suggestion, prevented any unpleasant incident from taking place...," he said.

Objection to Protests and Posters

Birla strongly objected to opposition members raising posters and said the House will not run like this. "The country saw yesterday's incident, how women MPs reached there. This was not right, not in accordance with the dignity of the House. You want to lower the dignity of the House," he said.

Earlier, the House adopted motion of thanks to the President's Address by voice vote amid sloganeering from the opposition. (ANI)