UPSTDC introduces the Ayodhya Divine Heritage Trail, a one-day guided tour package covering major religious sites and the 14-kosi parikrama route in Ayodhya to facilitate spiritual visits for devotees and tourists ahead of Deepotsav-2026.

UPSTDC Launches Ayodhya Divine Heritage Trail

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of Deepotsav-2026, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has launched a one-day tour package, ‘Ayodhya Divine Heritage Trail’, to facilitate the visit of devotees and tourists to major religious sites in the temple town. The initiative, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will take visitors to prominent temples, ghats and religious places associated with the 14-kosi parikrama route under the guidance of a tour guide.

The tour will commence on November 1, with two batches operating daily. The first batch will run from 10 am to 4 pm, while the second batch will operate from 1 pm to 7 pm. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the 14-kosi parikrama holds special significance in Ayodhya's religious traditions, with devotees undertaking it as an expression of faith and devotion. "Through the 'Ayodhya Divine Heritage Trail', the government aims to make this spiritual experience accessible to more people. Efforts are also being made to further strengthen Ayodhya's significance in the Ramayana Circuit," he said.

Itinerary and Key Attractions

Starting from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, the tour will first take visitors to the Ramayana Wax Museum, where they can see wax statues of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and other characters from the Ramayana, bringing episodes from the epic to life. The itinerary will also include Surya Kund, Girija Kund and Panchmukhi Mahadev Temple. Visitors will further be taken to Guptar Ghat, Jhunkhi Ghat, Lakshman Kila and Sheshavatar Temple. Other destinations on the route include Swarg Dwar, Ram Ki Paidi and Nageshwarnath Temple.

The tour will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Ayodhya's religious heritage, mythological accounts and spiritual significance. The journey will conclude with the Saryu Aarti, featuring the lighting of lamps, prayers and devotional songs along the riverbank. Following the ceremony, tourists will be dropped back at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, completing the six-hour spiritual tour.

Tour Logistics and Booking Information

Under the package, tourists will be provided with air-conditioned vehicles for transportation to all the destinations. A local tour guide or coordinator will also accompany them and provide information about the history, religious significance and interesting accounts associated with the sites along the route. However, accommodation in hotels and meals are not included in the package. Interested tourists can book the tour online through UPSTDC's official website. They can also contact the helpline number for information and bookings.

UPSTDC Chairman Amrit Abhijat said the ‘Ayodhya Divine Heritage Trail’ has been designed to enable tourists to visit the city's major religious sites in a single day with the assistance of a guide. He said the package would be particularly beneficial for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, who may face difficulties undertaking long religious journeys independently. The initiative aims to make spiritual journeys more accessible and comfortable while familiarising tourists with Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage, he added. (ANI)