BJP MP Brij Lal slammed Akhilesh Yadav over past law-and-order issues while asserting the government's resolve to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh to ensure governance aligns strictly with the Constitution.

BJP Offensive Against Samajwadi Party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Lal on Friday mounted a fierce offensive against Akhilesh Yadav, recalling the law-and-order record of previous Samajwadi Party governments and accusing the opposition of political hypocrisy. Speaking to ANI, Lal addressed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent assurance regarding the rollout of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh if the BJP secures victory in the 2027 Assembly elections, saying that governance must align strictly with the Constitution rather than personal laws.

"Akhilesh Yadav ji, this state hasn't forgotten your party's jungle raj, the appeasement, the daily riots and violence, or the mafia rule. You made big-time mafias into leaders, and during your time in office, kidnapping became an industry right from here," he said. "UCC will be implemented in the state. Today, it's already in place in Goa, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. Three of these are BJP-ruled states. It's going to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. This country will run based on the Constitution, not on anyone's personal law or Sharia. Akhilesh Yadav. They keep saying the UCC isn't enforceable, but it will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Political Reactions and Election Posturing

Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted that the electorate continues to stand with the ruling party. "The people of Uttar Pradesh have blessed us, and we won 6 seats. We will analyse our shortcomings too. Their (Samajwadi Party) dreams will remain dreams," he said.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the recent win of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in five MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh is a sign of the BJP facing a ‘massive defeat in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. The SP chief also claimed that while his party won the five MLC seats through “sheer strength”, the BJP instead won their share of 6 seats with ‘deceit’. “The 5 seats we won were secured through sheer strength. The 6 seats the BJP won were secured through deceit,” the SP chief said.

The BJP won six of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured five. The BJP won the Agra Graduates’, Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’, Lucknow Teachers’, Meerut Teachers’, Meerut Graduates’ and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ constituencies. The Samajwadi Party won the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’, Varanasi Teachers’ and Graduates's, Lucknow Graduates' and Agra-Aligarh Teachers’ constituencies. (ANI)