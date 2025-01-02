Upset over pet dog's death, Bengaluru man dies by suicide the next day, gets buried near its grave

In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli ended his life on Wednesday, just a day after the death of his pet dog, Bouncy.

Rajashekhar, who was self-employed, lived with his mother and elder sister. On Wednesday morning, his mother discovered his body in his room.

“Bouncy died on Tuesday morning due to an illness. By the afternoon, Rajashekhar buried the dog near their house. Since then, he was upset,” police quoted the family as saying.

According to relatives, Rajashekhar and Bouncy shared an inseparable bond. The dog’s illness and subsequent passing left him inconsolable, and his sorrow quickly spiraled into despair. No death note was found at the scene.

