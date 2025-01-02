Upset over pet dog's death, Bengaluru man dies by suicide the next day, gets buried near its grave

In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli ended his life on Wednesday, just a day after the death of his pet dog, Bouncy.

Upset over pet dog's death, Bengaluru man dies by suicide the next day, gets buried near its grave shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old man from Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli ended his life on Wednesday, just a day after the death of his pet dog, Bouncy. The man, identified as Rajashekhar C, was deeply attached to his furry companion, and the sudden loss seemed to shatter him.

Rajashekhar, who was self-employed, lived with his mother and elder sister. On Wednesday morning, his mother discovered his body in his room.

“Bouncy died on Tuesday morning due to an illness. By the afternoon, Rajashekhar buried the dog near their house. Since then, he was upset,” police quoted the family as saying.

According to relatives, Rajashekhar and Bouncy shared an inseparable bond. The dog’s illness and subsequent passing left him inconsolable, and his sorrow quickly spiraled into despair. No death note was found at the scene.

Also read: PM Modi to inaugurate key development projects in Delhi ahead of assembly polls

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi to inaugurate key development projects in Delhi ahead of assembly polls shk

PM Modi to inaugurate key development projects in Delhi ahead of assembly polls

BSF helping infiltrators enter India to destabilise West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's big claim (WATCH) shk

BSF helping infiltrators enter India to destabilise West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's big claim (WATCH)

Students of engineering college in Telangana stage protest over staff secretly filming washroom videos dmn

Students of engineering college in Telangana stage protest over staff secretly filming washroom videos (WATCH)

Defence Ministry issues RFI to procure 23-mm anti-drone ammunition for Indian Army dmn

Defence Ministry issues RFI to procure 23-mm anti-drone ammunition for Indian Army

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Recent Stories

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness? gcw

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness?

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how AJR

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

10 things you should never change about yourself gcw

10 things you should never change about yourself

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment ATG

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon