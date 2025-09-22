Ishwar Gurjar’s inspiring UPSC success story shows how perseverance and hard work can overcome setbacks. From failing Class 10 to becoming an IPS officer, his journey motivates aspirants to stay determined and never give up on their dreams.

Ishwar Gurjar UPSC Success Story: Clearing one of India’s most challenging exams, the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), requires more than just strong academics. It demands unwavering willpower, relentless hard work, and patience. This is the inspiring journey of Rajasthan’s IPS officer, Ishwar Gurjar. Despite a humble background and a significant setback after failing his Class 10 exams, Ishwar refused to give up. Instead, he found the motivation to persevere and ultimately succeeded in the UPSC CSE.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is Ishwar Gurjar? His Father Ran a Grocery Store

Ishwar Lal Gurjar was born into a middle-class family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. His father, Suvalal Gurjar, ran a grocery store, and his mother, Sukhi Devi, is a homemaker. Ishwar was always an average student and failed his Class 10 board exams, which left him deeply disappointed. However, his father encouraged him to stay courageous and hopeful.

Ishwar Lal Gurjar's Return to Studies

Ishwar took his father’s advice to heart and successfully passed his 10th board exams in 2012 with 54% marks. He went on to achieve 68% in his 12th board exams. After completing his bachelor’s degree from MDS University, Ishwar became a government school teacher in 2019.

Ishwar Lal Gurjar's UPSC Path: 3 Consecutive Successes After 3 Failures

Ishwar’s ambitions extended far beyond teaching, leading him to begin preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. In his first attempt in 2019, he did not clear the Prelims. In 2020, he reached the interview stage but missed the final selection. His 2021 attempt was also unsuccessful. Despite these setbacks, Ishwar persevered. After relentless hard work and determination, he cleared the UPSC CSE on his fourth attempt in 2022, securing All India Rank (AIR) 644 and joining the IRS cadre. In 2023, he achieved his dream of becoming an IPS officer with AIR 555. Ishwar continued his winning streak by clearing the UPSC for the third consecutive time in 2024, improving his rank to AIR 483.

Ishwar Gurjar's Current Posting

Until September 2025, IPS Ishwar Gurjar is undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA). His journey demonstrates that with hard work, patience, and perseverance, even the most challenging beginnings can lead to great success.