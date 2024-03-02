UPPSC cancels RO/ARO (Preliminary) Examination, 2023; CM Yogi Adityanath says punishment will set an example

Following the arrest of individuals involved in a paper leak for the police recruitment exam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the RO-ARO exam.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has ordered to cancel the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 held on 11 February 2024 and to conduct it again in the next six months. In a post on X, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: 'Those who play with the sanctity of the examination will not be spared under any circumstances. The culprits of the youth will be given such punishment which will set an example."

The cancellation of the RO-ARO exam followed the arrest of two individuals linked to the paper leak of the police recruitment exam, conducted on February 17 and 18. The decision was made after a thorough review of the examination process and the complaints received, particularly regarding question papers circulating on social media platforms prior to the exam.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the case to be transferred to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police for swift identification and legal action against the culprits. The STF has been instructed to expedite its investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the STF, already engaged in probing a prior paper leak case involving the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board exam, apprehended two suspects from the Vibhuti Khand area.

The arrested individuals, Ajay Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Yadav, hailing from Prayagraj district, were identified as part of a syndicate responsible for leaking question papers of competitive exams. They face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating, forgery, and extortion. Previously, candidates appearing for the RO-ARO recruitment examination had demanded its cancellation and re-examination, drawing parallels with the actions taken regarding the police recruitment exam.

Also Read: Karachi-bound vessel, halted at port near Mumbai, had equipment for nuclear, missile project