Mahakumbh 2025 : UP Tourism to Debut Drone Show at Mahakumbh

A drone show will mark the opening and conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025. District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the event's opening and closing.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

For the first time, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will organize a mesmerising drone show at Mahakumbh 2025. The breathtaking spectacle will illuminate the skies above the Sangam Nose area during the evening, offering devotees a unique visual treat.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (nectar pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she remarked. 

The show will also highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, offering a unique experience for pilgrims and locals.

Mahakumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, is gearing up to be a global cultural spectacle. Preparations are in full swing, reflecting CM Yogi's vision of a grand and spiritually elevating Mahakumbh. 

Development and beautification work is underway across temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers in Prayagraj. Additionally, visitors and pilgrims will experience several new and unique attractions during this iconic festival.

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors. 

Starting in the first week of January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj. 

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of Prayagraj.

