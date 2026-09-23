A viral video from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows a Scorpio driver intentionally smashing through a toll plaza barrier while playing loud music. The incident, recorded from inside the vehicle, has sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding strict police action against the driver.

In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a Scorpio driver was caught on camera smashing his car through a toll station barrier instead of stopping to pay the toll. The bold act was recorded from inside the car while loud music played in the background.

Lakshay Mehta, an X user, shared the video, which showed the SUV getting close to the toll booth. In the video, the person in the passenger seat looked like they were filming the whole thing as the driver got closer to the toll booth. The driver sped up and went straight through the barrier instead of slowing down as most people do before hitting a barrier.

After the accident, the person driving the SUV could be seen smiling. The SUV crashed through the barrier and kept going. After that, he drove off while loud Haryanvi music played in the car.

Lakshay Mehta shared the video and said he didn't like what the men did and asked why they would record it and post it on social media like it was a big deal. He also said that people who acted in that way should be punished by the cops.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Some people who saw the film were upset and wanted the driver and the people who were with him to be named and punished. Others said that breaking through a toll gate on purpose wasn't something that should be praised or shown as a trick.

Most of the responses were about the need for accountability. People wanted the police to take the incident seriously and stop others from trying to do the same thing.