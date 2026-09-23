Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the DDA and MCD to conduct a safety audit of all public parks. The move, prompted by a recent gangrape, focuses on security, lighting, and cleanliness, with a compliance report due within one week.

In a major push to enhance public safety and upgrade urban civic spaces, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to undertake a comprehensive safety audit of all public parks across the national capital and submit a compliance report within one week.

The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor with the Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of MCD, and the Vice-Chairman of DDA.

Comprehensive Audit Parameters

According to officials from the LG Office, the comprehensive safety audit will focus on crucial security parameters, including the installation of adequate lighting, deployment of security personnel at all entry and exit gates, and mandatory security patrolling within park premises, particularly after sundown. The assessment will also review cleanliness, sanitation, and waste management standards across all green spaces.

Exploring Community Partnerships for Upkeep

To ensure long-term maintenance and community ownership, the LG instructed the civic agencies to explore the possibility of handing over public parks to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and private corporate entities under maintenance and upkeep frameworks.

The LG further directed authorities to actively engage with local educational institutions—including schools and colleges located in the vicinity of public parks—to solicit their feedback and explore avenues to involve students and youth groups in preserving and maintaining neighbourhood green belts.

Heightened Police Vigilance Mandated

Stressing the need for heightened vigilance to deter criminal elements, Sandhu issued explicit instructions to the Delhi Police to ensure regular visits and active patrolling by beat constables and local police station in-charges across parks in their respective jurisdictions.

Directives Issued After Aastha Kunj Park Incident

The directions were issued against the backdrop of the recent gangrape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi. The incident prompted authorities to review safety arrangements in parks across the national capital.