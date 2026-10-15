UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa announced a special campaign to re-enlist voters missing from electoral rolls. Meanwhile, three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs—Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi—joined the BJP ahead of the 2027 UP elections.

Campaign to Re-enlist Missing Voters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been completed to conduct a campaign to identify voters whose names appeared in previous electoral rolls but are missing from subsequent lists. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, UP CEO Rinwa said the commission had instructed the states to verify the names of such voters and ask those found missing from the electoral rolls to fill Form 6 for inclusion. "The Election Commission of India has directed that in those states where SIR has been fully completed, a campaign should be run to check the names of those people who were in the previous voter list but whose names are not in the subsequent list... If any such person is found, they should fill Form 6... For this special campaign, we have also set up camps on 2 dates (17 October and 24 October)," Rinwa said.

The special camps will be organised on October 17 and October 24 to facilitate the process of checking voter names and submitting Form 6 applications, he added.

3 SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead of 2027 Polls

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, three rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs -- Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi -- joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Amethi on Wednesday. The three legislators joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani welcomed the three leaders into the party, saying their induction had created an atmosphere of celebration in Gauriganj. She also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Irani said the three leaders had joined the BJP to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. "The BJP will undoubtedly secure victory in the state once again in the upcoming assembly elections. The public assures us of this, and it is also the resolve of our party workers," she said.

Irani Targets Rahul Gandhi

Irani also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Election Commission, questioning his electoral record and accusing him of seeking the support of several political parties to attack the poll body. "The people of Amethi know that Rahul Gandhi is incapable of contesting an election on his own strength; someone who cannot fight an election from his own constituency independently is now seeking the support and backing of 14 political parties in the national capital to launch an assault on India's democracy and tarnish the image of the Election Commission," she said. (ANI)