In a broad daylight robbery, two unidentified men disguised as delivery boys looted a jewellery store in Ghaziabad's Link Road area, fleeing with approximately 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 grams of gold ornaments. The incident, which occurred around 3:30 pm on Thursday, was captured on CCTV, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, the thieves entered the store under the pretext of delivering a package, threatened the worker, and looted the store.

"In PS Link Road, at around 4 pm, information was received that around 3.30 pm, two unknown men entered his jewellery shop, threatened the worker, and looted around 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 g of gold ornaments. Police immediately reached the site and inspected it. 6 teams have been formed to solve the case," Patil stated.

CCTV footage of the crime is being analysed, and police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the accused.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Another Theft Case

Earlier, a similar robbery case was reported in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, involving a theft estimated at Rs 1.5 crore.

As reported by Ghaziabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma, one individual, accused in connection with the robbery, sustained injuries during an encounter with the police.

The incident was reported from the intervening night of June 29 and 30, when, during a check at the Diamond Tiraha, the police monitored a four-wheeler approaching suspiciously towards them.

While the police were trying to stop the car, it collided with a tree. The accused tried to flee from the incident spot and started firing at the police officials. However, in self-defence firing from the police officials, the accused got injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused was identified as Jitendra, against whom a case has been registered for a robbery worth Rs 1.5 crore that occurred in 2023. The police recovered a pistol, live cartridges and a dead cartridge from the accused, who was admitted to the hospital for further treatment.