A 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh escaped a crocodile attack after bravely fighting the reptile near the Kali river. Suman was cutting grass near Raipur Mufta village when the crocodile grabbed her right hand. She punched the animal in the eyes while her aunt hit it with a sickle, forcing it to release her. The teenager suffered serious injuries.

A 19-year-old girl showed remarkable courage after fighting off a crocodile that grabbed her hand near a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh region. The incident happened on Thursday near Raipur Mufta village on the banks of the Kali river, a tributary of the Ganga, close to the border of Aligarh and Bulandshahr districts.

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Officials said the teenager, identified as Suman, was cutting grass near the river when the crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked her, according to news agency PTI.

Crocodile grabbed her hand

According to officials and doctors at a nearby primary health centre in Atrauli township, the crocodile caught hold of Suman’s right hand and tried to drag her towards the river. Despite the terrifying situation, the girl did not give up.

Officials said Suman immediately started shouting for help and began punching the crocodile in the eyes with her left hand in an effort to escape.

Aunt rushed to save her

Hearing her cries, Suman’s aunt, who was also cutting grass nearby, rushed to help her. Officials said the woman struck the crocodile in the eye with a sickle, injuring the reptile.

After being attacked, the crocodile finally released Suman’s hand and moved back into the river. People nearby later helped the injured girl and took her for medical treatment.

Victim referred to district hospital

Dr Arvind Yadav, who is in charge of the local health centre, said Suman suffered serious injuries to her right hand during the attack.

She was first taken to the nearby primary health centre and later referred to Deen Dayal District Hospital in Aligarh for further treatment.

The doctor said the teenager is now out of danger.

The incident has shocked villagers living near the river and once again highlighted the risks faced by people living close to wildlife areas.

(With inputs from agencies)