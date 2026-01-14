UP Police arrested a stepmother and father in Ghaziabad for allegedly beating their young daughter to death. The parents beat the child on Jan 10 and delayed medical care. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the stepmother and father for allegedly beating a young girl to death, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Priyashree Pal said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The police official said that the Wave City Police Station received the information on January 12, and the parents were arrested today at about 10 am.

According to the police, the parents beat the young girl on January 10 and delayed taking her to the hospital, where she passed away.

Police Detail Case Timeline and Arrests

ACP Pal told ANI, "On January 12, at approximately 12:15 pm, the Wave City Police Station received information that a young girl, approximately 5-7 years old, had been beaten to death by her parents. Taking immediate cognisance, the Wave City Police Station team reached the spot, took the body into custody, and transported it to the Community Health Centre (CHC). After completing the necessary formalities, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Subsequently, on January 13, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Zahir under the relevant sections of the law. Today, at approximately 10:00 am, both accused, Akram and Nisha, were arrested."

Initial 'Accident' Claim Debunked During Questioning

ACP Pal said that initially, the accused claimed that the demise of the young girl was an accident. "Because Nisha is the stepmother and Akram had three children from his first wife, Nisha generally used to beat them. They beat the child around evening or night on January 10. On the morning of the 11th, when they realised her condition was serious, they took her to the hospital, but instead of receiving proper treatment, she was given amulets and wandered around. They kept her on the roof during this time. When they realised there was no improvement in her condition, they finally took her to the hospital, where she died. Initially, they claimed it was an accident, but during questioning, it was revealed that it wasn't," the ACP added.