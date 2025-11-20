Uttar Pradesh has installed over 6.265 million smart meters as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s plan to modernise the power sector. The initiative aims to provide transparent, reliable, and user-friendly electricity services.

Lucknow, November 20: Driven by the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to ensuring transparent, reliable, and modern electricity services for every household. As part of this effort, the smart meter initiative has been placed at the forefront of power reforms. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is rapidly expanding installations across districts, to deploy over 39.78 million smart meters statewide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Smart meter benefits

Smart meters, built on secure, transparent, and consumer-friendly technology, function like traditional electronic meters but with significant advancements. They record consumption digitally and enable online reading and billing, eliminating human intervention and ensuring complete accuracy.

This technology has transformed consumer convenience, strengthened transparency, and enhanced energy management across the state. The Yogi government’s push for smart meters continues to set new benchmarks in delivering world-class electricity services.

Key benefits of smart meters for consumers

1. Transparent and Accurate Billing Real-time readings eliminate estimation or error, ensuring fully accurate billing.

2. Prevention of Electricity Theft Automatic transmission of data to the server deters tampering and reduces power theft.

3. Access to All Services from Home Consumers can view consumption, access bills, and make payments online without visiting electricity offices.

4. Complete Control Over Consumption Users can monitor real-time usage through an app or portal and manage consumption accordingly.

5. Prepaid Facility (where available) Prepaid functionality allows consumers to recharge electricity like a mobile balance, helping them maintain a clear budget.

6. Quick Fault and Outage Alerts Smart meters instantly notify authorities of faults or outages, enabling faster resolution.

7. Improved Load Management Automated load pattern analysis helps streamline power distribution and improve supply efficiency.