UP SHOCKER! Teacher watches porn in classroom, thrashes 8-year-old boy who caught him

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, a school teacher allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old boy who found him watching porn in the classroom.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

An eight-year-old boy was beaten up by a teacher at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi after the student saw him watching porn on his mobile phone, said police. The teacher, Kuleep Yadav, got enraged when the students, along with the victim boy, reportedly began discussing about his act and laughing among themselves. The accused teacher, in a fit of anger, then grabbed the boy by his hair and slammed his head against the wall.  

"My kid suffered bruises to his ear when the teacher grabbed him by the hair and pushed his head against the wall. In addition, the instructor reportedly hit the kid with a cane and used foul language. I have filed a complaint about the incident at the police station," said the boy’s father, Jai Prakash.

The child's father told that when his ward came to home after the school, the boy narrated the incident to his family. After this, the student's father took him to the police station and filed a complaint with the police. On the basis of the father's accusation, the police opened a case. The police detained the accused teacher and began interrogation.

Gopinath Soni, Superintendent of Police Rural, said, “A case of assault in a school has come to light in which an 8-year-old child was beaten up by his class teacher. Based on the complaint by the boy’s father, we have detained the teacher.”
 

