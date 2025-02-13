Man who saved Rishabh Pant battles for life after suicide attempt with girlfriend; she dies

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who recently returned to the team after surviving a horrific car accident, now faces another situation. The young man who pulled him from the burning wreckage, saving his life, is now fighting for his own life after a tragic love story ended in a suicide attempt.

On cold December night in 2022, Rajat Kumar and his friend Nishu came across a mangled, overturned Mercedes on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, smoke still coming out from the wreckage. They pulled a bleeding, semi-conscious man from the ruins and waited until help arrived. They had no idea that the life they had just saved was Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Pant later hailed them as “heroes” and expressed eternal gratitude. As a token of appreciation, he even gifted Rajat a scooter. But today, the very man who saved Pant's life, is now fighting for his own life after a tragic love story ended in a suicide attempt.

Rajat (25) and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, reportedly consumed poison together after their families disapproved of their love due to different castes and arranged their marriages elsewhere.

The incident unfolded in Buchha Basti, their village in Uttar Pradesh. Though they were rushed to the hospital, Manu’s family chose to transfer her to another facility, where she died on Tuesday. Rajat, though critically ill, is showing signs of recovery.

Hours after Manu’s cremation, her mother filed a police complaint, alleging that Rajat had poisoned her daughter.

Muzaffarnagar SP Satyanarayan Prajapat confirmed that no police case had been registered until Manu’s mother intervened. "We have received a written complaint from the woman’s family, accusing Rajat of poisoning her," said police officer Singh.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dinesh Tripathisaid, "Both consumed a strong pesticide."

"We initiated immediate treatment. Manu’s family moved her elsewhere, but Rajat is improving under our care."

