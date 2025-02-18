UP SHOCKER! Businessman's son forces woman to consume alcohol, rapes her at gunpoint; arrested

A businessman’s son in Moradabad allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint after forcing her to drink alcohol. He was caught by neighbors while fleeing and handed over to the police. Authorities are investigating counterclaims by the accused’s family.

In a shocking crime in Uttar Pradesh, a Moradabad-based businessman's son allegedly forced a daily wager's wife to consume alcohol and raped her at gunpoint in front of her husband, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

According to the police, the accused arrived at the victim’s house late Saturday night, offered ₹20,000 to the husband in exchange for his wife, and, upon refusal, brandished a firearm to threaten them, as per TOI report.

The woman was then forced to drink alcohol before being sexually assaulted. As the accused attempted to flee, the husband raised an alarm, and neighbors captured him, handing him over to the police.

Investigation and counterclaims

Following the incident, an FIR was registered under sections of rape, the Arms Act, and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been sent to jail, and the survivor’s statement is being recorded before a magistrate. However, the family of the accused claims he was honey-trapped and that the complainant later demanded money to withdraw the case.

The police have assured a thorough investigation and are awaiting the medico-legal examination report before drawing further conclusions.

