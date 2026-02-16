CM Yogi Adityanath declared UP has moved from a revenue deficit to a surplus, crediting the 'double-engine government's' policies. He highlighted improved governance, police reforms, and a zero-tolerance policy on crime as key to the state's rise.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state has shifted from a revenue deficit to a revenue surplus during the ongoing Assembly budget session in Lucknow. He said that over the past nine years, the state has seen significant improvements in governance.

Addressing the House, CM Yogi credited the transformation to the "double-engine government," saying that clear policies and strong governance have helped Uttar Pradesh shed its image as a backward state and emerge as a major contributor to India's economy.

CM Yogi said, "In the last 9 years, Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a journey... The nation and the world acknowledge that change has come to Uttar Pradesh... Unfortunately, governments pursuing narrow agendas have compromised the state's future and its people. They have turned the state into a bastion of anarchy, chaos, and crime."

"Thanks to the clear policies, intentions, and commitment to good governance of the double-engine government, we have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a bottleneck to a breakthrough in the country's economy. Uttar Pradesh has now moved from a revenue deficit to a revenue surplus," he added.

Strengthening Law and Order and Policing

The Chief Minister said that over the last eight years, more than 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in Uttar Pradesh, with 20 per cent of posts reserved for women. He also said that forensic evidence is now mandatory in cases carrying a punishment of more than seven years, with 12 Grade A forensic labs already operational.

Modern Policing and Recruitment

"In these eight years, 2,19,000 police personnel have been recruited. 20% of these are reserved for women... Seven police commissioners are presenting a new model of modern policing, while cyber police stations and cyber cells are rapidly establishing their identity," he said.

Advanced Forensics and Safe City Project

"Forensic evidence is now mandatory for sentences exceeding 7 years in the state and nationwide... Today, we have already commissioned twelve Grade A labs... The Safe City project is implemented in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar," he said.

Zero-Tolerance Policy and Economic Growth

He said a zero-tolerance policy has given the state a new identity, adding that the festival and temple economy is expanding, over 21 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni River during the Magh Mela, and no communal riots have occurred in the state since 2017.

"Today, the rule of law prevails... Record police recruitments were made in the state. The focus was on women's empowerment. New schemes were created for the youth. Work was done for modern policing and the development of robust cyber and forensic infrastructure," he said.

"A zero-tolerance culture has given Uttar Pradesh a new identity... The festival and temple economy is growing in the state... Over 21 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni River during the Magh Mela... Since 2017, there have been no communal riots in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Call for Respect Towards Constitutional Authorities

He also stressed the need to respect constitutional authorities and national symbols and said public representatives must act responsibly to avoid setting a bad example for future generations.

"The Governor is the constitutional head of the state. The conduct of our main opposition towards the constitutional head weakens democracy... It is our responsibility to respect our national symbols and to maintain a sense of respect and honour towards constitutional heads. We must not exhibit any behaviour that leads future generations of the country astray...When the opposition is like this, there is no benefit in expecting such conduct from them," he said. (ANI)