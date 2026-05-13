A liquor salesman was robbed of up to Rs 50,000 and his companion injured after being shot at in Sitapur. In a separate Ghaziabad encounter, police killed two wanted criminals involved in an ATM cash van robbery, recovering Rs 9 lakh.

Liquor Salesman Robbed in Sitapur

Unidentified men allegedly assaulted a liquour salesman and robbed him of cash worth Rs approxiamtety 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said Additional Superintendent of Police (South), Durgesh Kumar Singh said that the alleged incident took place on Tuesday night at 10: 15 PM when the miscreants intercepted the victim who was travelling with a canteen workers on a motorcycle. The assailants later opened the fire and fled the scene.

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"Around 10:15 PM last night, a liquor shop salesman was heading home after closing his shop. Surjit, a canteen worker, was riding pillion with him on the motorcycle. A short distance away, a group of individuals standing by the roadside intercepted their bike and physically assaulted them. They robbed them of approximately Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. During the incident, they also opened fire, and a bullet grazed Surjit's leg. The police have inspected the crime scene".

"An investigation is underway, and the case is expected to be solved shortly. Peace and order have been maintained at the spot..."

Two Wanted Criminals Killed in Ghaziabad Encounter

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two wanted criminals carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each were killed in an encounter with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ghaziabad DCP Dhawal Jaiswal identified the deceased as Zubair and Sameer, both accused in the May 6 ATM cash van robbery case.

"Today, the police received intelligence indicating that these individuals had been sighted within the limits of the Wave City Police Station area. When the police attempted to intercept them, the criminals opened fire on the team. In self-defence, the police team returned fire," Jaiswal said.

Police recovered around Rs 9 lakh in looted cash, firearms, cartridges and the vehicle used in the crime. Three police personnel were also injured during the exchange of fire and are undergoing treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)