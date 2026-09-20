UPSSSC Excise Constable and Rajasthan SI re-exams were conducted under tight security. In UP, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak met protesting aspirants from Forest Guard, Lab Technician, and other recruitments, assuring them of government support.

Tight security arrangements and comprehensive administrative protocols marked the conduct of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Excise Constable Main Examination on Sunday across various centres in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

Police personnel were deployed at examination centres to maintain strict security arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment examination.

Authorities also maintained close surveillance around the examination venues to prevent any untoward incident and curb possible malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Recruitment-2021 re-examination also commenced across multiple shifts in 11 administrative districts. Originally cancelled during the previous administration's tenure following a widespread paper leak controversy, the rescheduled examination saw a large number of registered aspirants reporting to designated examination centres under heightened administrative monitoring.

State authorities across both regions coordinated closely with security agencies to ensure smooth logistical movement and prevent malpractices, allowing the statewide recruitment processes to proceed without major interruptions.

UP Deputy CM Assures Protesting Job Aspirants

Earlier in September, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday assured candidates seeking recruitment through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) that the state government "stands firmly with the youth" and that their concerns will be addressed.

Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after over 200 aspirants gathered outside his residence in Lucknow, demanding action on the UPSSSC Forest Guard recruitment-2023 and other pending recruitment-related issues.

"Candidates aspiring for various positions under UPSSSC have raised concerns regarding age limits and are urging the early declaration of results. Some are awaiting appointment letters, while others are concerned about the recall of requisitions to facilitate recruitment for a larger number of vacancies," Pathak said.

"We have discussed all these matters with senior UPSSSC officials and have ensured that their appointments are finalised. These candidates will now meet the officials in delegations," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said, "These young people are like our own family, and our government stands firmly with the youth. We have instructed UPSSSC officials to listen to their grievances and assist them."

Protesters Detail Pending Recruitment Issues

The aspirants had gathered outside Pathak's residence with banners and posters, raising demands related to several pending recruitment processes.

The candidates demanded the release of medical examination results for 709 vacant posts under the Forest Guard Recruitment-2023. They also sought a new notification for Lab Technician recruitment and recruitment of ADO-level staff for 612 posts.

The protesters also raised the issue of reinstatement of security guards who were removed from the Health Department. Aspirants from the Allopathic Pharmacy stream and candidates on the UPSSSC waiting list also demanded appointments.

Pathak said the candidates would meet UPSSSC officials in delegations and assured that their grievances would be heard and necessary assistance would be provided.

Teacher Recruitment Candidates Stage Protest

Earlier on Saturday, Candidates of the 68,500 teacher recruitment process staged a protest near the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow, demanding implementation of the State Commission for Backwards Classes' order and justice for OBC candidates.

The protesting candidates gathered at a short distance from Maurya's residence and raised slogans in support of their demands. Holding banners, they sought to meet the Deputy Chief Minister and urged the government to resolve the issue related to the recruitment process.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Recruitment-2021 re-examination, which was cancelled during the previous government's tenure due to a paper leak, is being held today in two shifts across 11 districts. A total of 218,131 candidates will be appearing across 666 exam centres.